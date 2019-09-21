Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 195.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.