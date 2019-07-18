Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 255.74 N/A -1.14 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.39 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21 and a Quick Ratio of 21. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 60.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.