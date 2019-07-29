Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 225.99 N/A -1.14 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 10.67 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The upside potential is 81.57% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $40. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.25 average price target and a 77.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MacroGenics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MacroGenics Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.