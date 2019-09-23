Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.65%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.