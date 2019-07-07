Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 254.92 N/A -1.14 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 155.72 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.97% and an $40 average target price. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 135.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 81.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.