Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 267.26 N/A -1.27 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 113.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.65%. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.