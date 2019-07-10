Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparison side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 258.95 N/A -1.14 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 384.18 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Current Ratio is 21. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.43% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.