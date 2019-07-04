Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 253.38 N/A -1.14 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 29.56 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Liquidity

21 and 21 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 61.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 40.6%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.