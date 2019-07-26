Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Contrasting side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 229.07 N/A -1.14 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.12 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 79.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 3.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.