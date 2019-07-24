Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Contrasting side by side

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 249.38 N/A -1.14 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 43.61 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 64.54%. Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 130.68%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 50.1% respectively. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.