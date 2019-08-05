Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 193.26 N/A -1.27 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 33.20 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 129.10% upside potential. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 203.03% and its consensus price target is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 47.6% respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.65%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.