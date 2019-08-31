Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 152.21% upside potential and an average price target of $40. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 60.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.65%. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.