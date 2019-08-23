Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Analysts See $-0.44 EPS; PROFILE SOLUTIONS (PSIQ) Shorts Decreased By 97.44%

PROFILE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:PSIQ) had a decrease of 97.44% in short interest. PSIQ’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.44% from 3,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.97 EPS change or 81.74% from last quarter’s $-2.41 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 25,248 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $429.31 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Profile Solutions, Inc. designs, develops, manufacturers, and sells security identification products and systems for Fortune 100 customers, law enforcement and government agencies/facilities, and medical and recreational cannabis industry-related businesses. The company has market cap of $12.25 million. It offers Access-IT, an access control solution that is used to permit access to locked offices of buildings and other secured areas to selected individuals; Profile W/R, a work release solution to track work release individuals from secure facilities; CannaVend, an OEM vending solution; Profile Tracker, an airline and transportation monitoring system for cargo, transport, check-in, and reporting; and a biometric access control and time and attendance system. It currently has negative earnings.