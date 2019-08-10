Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Analysts See $-0.44 EPS; Danaher (DHR) Sellers Decreased By 11.4% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.97 EPS change or 81.74% from last quarter’s $-2.41 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 23,912 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) had a decrease of 11.4% in short interest. DHR’s SI was 5.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.4% from 5.75M shares previously. With 2.32 million avg volume, 2 days are for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s short sellers to cover DHR’s short positions. The SI to Danaher Corporation’s float is 0.81%. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $102.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. It has a 41.09 P/E ratio. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DHR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $483.92 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.