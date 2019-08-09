CRH plc (CRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

We will be comparing the differences between CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) and Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Cement industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH plc 32 0.00 N/A 1.92 17.41 Eagle Materials Inc. 83 2.57 N/A 1.33 62.48

Table 1 demonstrates CRH plc and Eagle Materials Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eagle Materials Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CRH plc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CRH plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) and Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH plc 0.00% 16.9% 7.5% Eagle Materials Inc. 0.00% 5% 3%

Volatility and Risk

CRH plc has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Materials Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CRH plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Eagle Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Eagle Materials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRH plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CRH plc and Eagle Materials Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH plc 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Materials Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$6 is CRH plc’s average price target while its potential downside is -81.30%. Competitively the average price target of Eagle Materials Inc. is $91.5, which is potential 8.52% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Eagle Materials Inc. appears more favorable than CRH plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of CRH plc shares and 0% of Eagle Materials Inc. shares. 1% are CRH plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eagle Materials Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH plc 1.21% 0.63% 0.06% 14.8% -3.58% 26.6% Eagle Materials Inc. -8.24% -6.03% -7.5% 17.34% -18.78% 35.64%

For the past year CRH plc has weaker performance than Eagle Materials Inc.

Summary

Eagle Materials Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors CRH plc.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. The company operates through seven segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete landscaping, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, shutters and awnings, and fencing and composite access chambers. It also produces and sells concrete masonry and hardscapes, packaged lawn and garden products, packaged cement mixes, construction accessories, and glass and aluminum glazing systems, as well as fencing, utility, drainage, and structural precast products; and provides asphalt paving services. In addition, the company is involved in supplying exterior products, such as roofing and siding, as well as interior products comprising gypsum wallboard, metal studs, and acoustical ceiling systems; and selling a range of bricks, cement, sanitary, heating, plumbing, and other building products through its do-it-yourself stores to the general public and small and medium-sized builders to the general public and small and medium-sized builders. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America, as well as in Eastern Europe, South America, the Philippines, China, and India. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.