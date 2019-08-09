Crh Plc (CRH) Stake Has Boosted by Renaissance Group Llc; Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Its Target (TGT) Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 325.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 60,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 78,439 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 18,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 102,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 503,145 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 400,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 321,798 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 31/05/2018 – CRH Reviews Europe Distribution Business in Divisional Restructuring; 27/03/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF BONDS ISSUED BY CRH AMERICA, INC; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – WILL ESTABLISH NEW GLOBAL BUILDING PRODUCTS DIVISION EFFECTIVE 1 JAN 2019, BRINGING TOGETHER EUROPE LIGHTSIDE, EUROPE DISTRIBUTION AND AMERICAS PRODUCTS DIVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – GROUP EBITDA, FOR SEASONALLY LESS SIGNIFICANT FIRST HALF OF YEAR, EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH H1 2017 ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration; 16/03/2018 – FTC: 20180871: CRH plc; Promotora de Inversiones Mexicanas, S.A; 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 31/05/2018 – Ireland’s CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins; 31/05/2018 – CRH Targeting EUR7 Bln Financial Capacity Post-Capex, Dividends Over Next Four Years; 02/05/2018 – CRH Starts EUR1 Bln Buyback Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 36.83 million shares or 3.05% more from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Barclays Plc stated it has 5,554 shares. Investors reported 5 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 113,665 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 572 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com has 0.05% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 364,020 shares. Brandes Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.76% or 1.06M shares. Howe Rusling holds 362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 11.50M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Com reported 503,145 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 6,813 shares. Ims holds 0.25% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.32 million are owned by Blackrock. Cutter And Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 77,089 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22,534 shares to 331,300 shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,326 shares, and cut its stake in Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (SVNDY).

More notable recent CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CRH Medical Corporation Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive, Dr. Tushar Ramani, as new CEO – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CRH Medical Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CRH PLC Announces Trading Update – April 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CRH Medical Corporation Announces Majority Purchase of Crystal River Anesthesia – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,602 shares to 33,966 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,645 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target adds Facebook exec to lead tech infrastructure, operations – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.