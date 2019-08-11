Crh Plc (CRH) Shares Rose While Gmt Capital Has Cut by $6.96 Million Its Stake; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake in Us Concrete (USCR) as Share Value Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc. (USCR) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 200,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, down from 231,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 668,931 shares traded or 199.71% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 450,490 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97M, down from 682,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 331,411 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 31/05/2018 – CRH Will Establish New Global Building Products Division, Effective 1 January 2019; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – WITH NORMAL WEATHER PATTERNS AND IN ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR MARKET DISLOCATIONS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H2 EBITDA ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Ireland’s CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins; 31/05/2018 – CRH Has Begun Strategic Review of Europe Distribution Business; 25/04/2018 – CRH Expects 1H Group EBITDA on Like-for-Like Basis to be in Line with 1H 2017; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO HAVE EUR 7 BLN OF FINANCIAL CAPACITY OVER NEXT 4 YEARS (AFTER CAPEX AND DIVIDENDS); 25/04/2018 – CRH: Like-for-Like Sales Affected by Adverse Weather; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING A FURTHER C. EUR 1.5 BLN TO EUR 2 BLN OF DIVESTMENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM; 02/05/2018 – CRH Commences Phase 1 of Shr Buyback Programme; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – IN EUROPE, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H1 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF H1 2017, AMERICAS IN LINE, ASIA BEHIND

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 52,858 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $57.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 13,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 19,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 15,109 are owned by Barclays Plc. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 9,875 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 105,906 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 13,975 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 68,409 shares in its portfolio. 628,798 are held by Lomas Management Lc. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 5,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 107,992 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 16,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

