Crh Plc (CRH) Holder Renaissance Group Has Lifted Position by $3.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Stock Price Declined While Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $358,968

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 102,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 503,145 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 400,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 276,372 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 31/05/2018 – CRH: New Division Combines Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution and Americas Products Divisions; 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-CRH CEO says share buyback “under careful review” – Irish Times; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO IMPROVE GROUP’S EBITDA MARGIN BY 300 BASIS POINTS BY 2021; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration; 02/05/2018 – CRH Commences Phase 1 of Shr Buyback Programme; 31/05/2018 – CRH Has Begun Strategic Review of Europe Distribution Business; 02/05/2018 – CRH: Phase 1 to Start May 2, End by Aug 22; 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 31/05/2018 – CRH Targeting EUR7 Bln Financial Capacity Post-Capex, Dividends Over Next Four Years; 25/04/2018 – CRH Expects 1H Group EBITDA on Like-for-Like Basis to be in Line with 1H 2017

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 119,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 4.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.385. About 2.04 million shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP SAYS HAS ENTERED SECOND ROUND OF DISCUSSIONS ON SALE OF STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN MANDATE WITH SELECT GROUP OF BIDDERS; 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC LLOY.L – PPI CHARGE OF £90 MLN COMPRISES INCREASED COSTS IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF REQUIREMENT UNDER PLEVIN RULING TO PROACTIVELY CONTACT CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 26/04/2018 – Asset managers vie for £109bn Lloyds investment contract; 17/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANK STARTS £100M HINKLEY POINT SME INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; 22/03/2018 – Hammond Taps HSBC’s Tucker, Lloyds’ Horta-Osorio in Fintech Push; 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING – AGREED SALE OF ITS IRISH RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO TO BARCLAYS BANK PLC, FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF AROUND £4 BLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES; 08/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LLOYDS BANK PLC TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘A’; 24/05/2018 – LLOYDS CHAIRMAN: DISAPPOINTED SOME VOTED AGAINST PAY REPORT; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS SAYS STILL INTENDS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 6.5 PENCE IN 2018

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.03 million shares to 224,327 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,839 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,558 shares to 616,500 shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 22,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,571 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

