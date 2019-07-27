Crh Plc (CRH) Holder Gmt Capital Lowered Stake by $6.96 Million; Compass Minerals Int (CMP) Position Maintained by Rowland & Company Investment Counsel

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,490 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, down from 682,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 302,314 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 11.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 25/04/2018 – CRH: Like-for-Like Sales Affected by Adverse Weather; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS WILL LIKELY DO 500 MLN TO 1 BLN EUROS OF BOLT ON ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CRH to pause on major deals for rest of 2018 -CEO; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – WITH NORMAL WEATHER PATTERNS AND IN ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR MARKET DISLOCATIONS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H2 EBITDA ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES ORGANISATIONAL & BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; 31/05/2018 – Ireland’s CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins; 31/05/2018 – CRH Reviews Europe Distribution Business in Divisional Restructuring; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO HAVE EUR 7 BLN OF FINANCIAL CAPACITY OVER NEXT 4 YEARS (AFTER CAPEX AND DIVIDENDS); 25/04/2018 – CRH Expects 1H Group EBITDA on Like-for-Like Basis to be in Line with 1H 2017; 02/05/2018 – CRH Starts EUR1 Bln Buyback Program

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Compass Minerals Int (CMP) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,147 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 billion, up from 35,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Compass Minerals Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 324,349 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 36.83 million shares or 3.05% more from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Millennium Management Llc owns 13,381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 113,665 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 394 shares. 130,553 were reported by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 38,465 shares. Sit Investment Associates invested in 37,925 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) or 12,609 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 346,809 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division owns 329 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.43% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Raymond James Assoc holds 350,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ims Cap Mgmt reported 10,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,540 shares to 389,910 shares, valued at $64.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce National Bank reported 4,975 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 2,529 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 32,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi accumulated 8,515 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 14,826 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fosun Limited holds 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 7,400 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 6,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 57,635 are owned by Crawford Counsel. Mirae Asset Global reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 175 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Southpoint Advisors Lp invested 1.15% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oppenheimer Com invested in 10,107 shares. 30,588 are owned by Exchange Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Comml Bank Of America De owns 197,715 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E. 700 shares valued at $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9.