CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 0.00 58.84M 0.04 63.02 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 9.80M -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see CRH Medical Corporation and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 1,929,180,327.87% 0% 0% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 72,324,723.25% -82.6% -75.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares and 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has -11.15% weaker performance while Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 13.96% stronger performance.

Summary

CRH Medical Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pulse Biosciences Inc.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.