CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.70 N/A 0.04 66.98 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 27 5.17 N/A 1.12 24.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CRH Medical Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CRH Medical Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRH Medical Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Analyst Recommendations

CRH Medical Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus target price and a -3.70% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRH Medical Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -1.46% -4.2% 10.93% 2.49% -17.19% 16.75%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend while LeMaitre Vascular Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats CRH Medical Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.