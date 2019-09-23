CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

This is a contrast between CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.78 N/A 0.04 63.02 Becton Dickinson and Company 246 4.00 N/A 4.80 52.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CRH Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company. Becton Dickinson and Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CRH Medical Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CRH Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CRH Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson and Company’s average target price is $274, while its potential upside is 8.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares and 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend while Becton Dickinson and Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats CRH Medical Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.