CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Comparison side by side

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.67 N/A 0.04 66.98 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 57 3.35 N/A 0.84 67.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRH Medical Corporation and Merit Medical Systems Inc. Merit Medical Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CRH Medical Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CRH Medical Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRH Medical Corporation and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CRH Medical Corporation and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 consensus price target and a 26.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CRH Medical Corporation and Merit Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.9%. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -0.56% -9.88% -2.58% -4.72% 9.46% 1%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has -5.57% weaker performance while Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats CRH Medical Corporation.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.