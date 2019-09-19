CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CRH Medical Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CRH Medical Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CRH Medical Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation N/A 3 63.02 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

CRH Medical Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio CRH Medical Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CRH Medical Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 53.21%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CRH Medical Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has -11.15% weaker performance while CRH Medical Corporation’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Dividends

CRH Medical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CRH Medical Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors CRH Medical Corporation.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.