CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Contrasting side by side

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.67 N/A 0.04 66.98 Insulet Corporation 96 12.17 N/A 0.22 481.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Insulet Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CRH Medical Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. CRH Medical Corporation is presently more affordable than Insulet Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRH Medical Corporation and Insulet Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insulet Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Insulet Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $113.57 average target price and a -7.15% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares and 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares. Competitively, Insulet Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57% Insulet Corporation 1.25% 13.85% 22.52% 18.82% 19.34% 31.23%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend while Insulet Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Insulet Corporation beats CRH Medical Corporation.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.