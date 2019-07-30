Crew Energy Inc. (CR) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Last Week Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. See Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter's $-0.06 EPS. T_CR's profit would be $3.01M giving it 9.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Crew Energy Inc.'s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.73. About 56,995 shares traded. Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.17% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 2.56 million shares traded or 63.69% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video)

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Cheers Beer Stock With Rare Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What To Expect From Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company’s Growth Opportunities – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Molson Coors Not Likely to Have Growth on Tap in Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $199.50 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 27.4 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 174,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.06% or 308,331 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc holds 100 shares. Jacobs Commerce Ca holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 49,456 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications has 16,720 shares. 30,362 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 2,865 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Us National Bank De accumulated 228,976 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Interstate Bancorp holds 6,047 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 48,541 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 68,031 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Ab holds 0.04% or 3,788 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,483 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crew Energy (TSE:CR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crew Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Desjardins Securities maintained Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $2 target. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $1.75 target. Eight Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1.75 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Crew Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $109.90 million. The firm primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 474 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St. It has a 8.11 P/E ratio. John, British Columbia.