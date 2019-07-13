Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 12 0.00 N/A -6.73 0.00 Calyxt Inc. 14 894.60 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and Calyxt Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0.00% 0% 0% Calyxt Inc. 0.00% -29.7% -23.7%

Liquidity

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Calyxt Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Calyxt Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and Calyxt Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0.00 Calyxt Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Calyxt Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 144.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.4% of Calyxt Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 38.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Calyxt Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -3.28% -6.96% -24.81% -13.91% -36.37% -17.45% Calyxt Inc. -2.73% -6.13% 16.7% 26.24% -10.47% 47.68%

For the past year Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria had bearish trend while Calyxt Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Calyxt Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.