Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) compete against each other in the Farm Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 10 0.00 N/A -7.51 0.00 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 41 0.37 N/A 2.91 14.14

Table 1 highlights Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0.00% -24.8% -1.4% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.88 beta means Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0.00 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has an average target price of $51, with potential upside of 21.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria shares and 79.2% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s share held by insiders are 38.2%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -0.88% -11.03% 2.32% -24.46% -37.28% -16.38% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 1.26% -0.77% -6.78% -8.08% -13.24% 0.27%

For the past year Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria had bearish trend while Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.