Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) and Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Contrasting side by side

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been rivals in the Farm Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 11 0.00 N/A -6.73 0.00 Village Farms International Inc. 12 3.67 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and Village Farms International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0.00% 0% 0% Village Farms International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and Village Farms International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 9.1% respectively. Insiders owned 38.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.87% of Village Farms International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -3.28% -6.96% -24.81% -13.91% -36.37% -17.45% Village Farms International Inc. 20% 3.55% 110.37% 199.32% 202.66% 305.56%

For the past year Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has -17.45% weaker performance while Village Farms International Inc. has 305.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Village Farms International Inc. beats Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria on 4 of the 5 factors.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.