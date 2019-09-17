Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Farm Products company, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has 37.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has 38.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0.00% -24.80% -1.40% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.88

The potential upside of the peers is -7.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -0.88% -11.03% 2.32% -24.46% -37.28% -16.38% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria had bearish trend while Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s rivals have 2.59 and 2.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Risk & Volatility

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s rivals are 25.07% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Dividends

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.