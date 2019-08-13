Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Farm Products company, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has 37.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has 38.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0.00% -24.80% -1.40% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 43.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -0.88% -11.03% 2.32% -24.46% -37.28% -16.38% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria had bearish trend while Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s rivals have 2.59 and 2.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Risk and Volatility

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. In other hand, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s peers have beta of 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s peers beat Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria on 4 of the 4 factors.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.