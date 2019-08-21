Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) Reaches $6.09 Yearly Low; Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

The stock of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.79 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.09 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $346.12 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $5.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.31M less. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 15,789 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 9 cut down and sold their positions in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.08 million shares, up from 932,507 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Horizon Technology Finance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 10,653 shares traded. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) has risen 13.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 17/05/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 3.6%; 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Total Liquidity as of March 31 Was $40.1 M; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $162.12 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio.

Shelton Capital Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation for 575 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 252,695 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 17,100 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,698 shares.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company has market cap of $346.12 million. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. It has a 1.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services.