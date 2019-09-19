Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Stock Price Rose While Marketfield Asset Management Cut Position; Microstrategy (MSTR) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Boosted Its Position by $13.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 20,683 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 73,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 97,342 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 170,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 13,857 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cresud Sum Of Parts Analysis (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Beverages & Wineries – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the nine-month period of Fiscal Year 2019 ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cresud: Misunderstood And Significantly Undervalued By Sum Of The Parts, Compelling Risk/Reward With 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2017.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 17,771 shares to 358,763 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 243,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,508 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).