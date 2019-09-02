Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Shares Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $5.36 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 141,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.71% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.20 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Re/Max Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 74,797 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $52M-$54M; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 1.31M shares traded or 560.73% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. bought 140,800 shares worth $4.47M. On Tuesday, June 11 Liniger David L. bought $2.91 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 90,000 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 49,108 shares to 12,109 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 513,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 455 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 33,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,872 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 316 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 39,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3,271 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 262 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Van Berkom Associate, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. 14,461 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp. 14,606 are owned by Shell Asset. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 14,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 0% or 41,882 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 6,093 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,043 shares.