Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Shares Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Mercadolibre (MELI) Position Raised by Hillman Co

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $690.1. About 544,417 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 275,793 shares traded or 106.16% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 737 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lpl Financial Lc reported 7,252 shares. Nordea Inv holds 0.13% or 123,127 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0.12% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 13,329 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 992 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 4,248 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.82% stake. Crosslink Cap owns 58,970 shares or 7.42% of their US portfolio. Allen Investment Lc invested in 9,188 shares. Odey Asset Management holds 0.53% or 12,800 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 14,169 shares stake.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.