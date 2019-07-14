Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $5.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 51,604 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington holds 1.23% or 15,925 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,390 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Community Trust & Invest holds 2% or 106,449 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 112,883 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 3,756 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Limited has invested 0.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 32,330 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 17,842 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 3,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jnba, Minnesota-based fund reported 16 shares. Moreover, Forbes J M And Llp has 0.49% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,028 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carlson LP reported 194,300 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,772 shares.