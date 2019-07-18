Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $418,000; Financial Architects Stake In Visa (V) Was Has Boosted

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 53,892 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 366.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 10,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 1.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr by 38,378 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,643 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.