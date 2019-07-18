Cresud Adr (CRESY) Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $342,463; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Declined, Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $336,762

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.19. About 626,920 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 57,427 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11M for 14.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,844 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 394,613 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,850 are owned by Country Club Tru Communications Na. Girard accumulated 2,243 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Northern reported 3.89M shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.01% or 4,304 shares. Jfs Wealth accumulated 0.08% or 2,000 shares. Weybosset & Mngmt Limited Liability has 5.61% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 59,672 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 73,758 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Advsr has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,387 shares. Iowa Bancorp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,147 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock holds 0.16% or 6,435 shares in its portfolio.

