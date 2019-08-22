Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners LP 35 0.81 N/A -0.41 0.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.64 N/A 1.13 12.32

In table 1 we can see Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Enable Midstream Partners LP is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential upside is 22.91%. Competitively the consensus target price of Enable Midstream Partners LP is $14, which is potential 9.29% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Crestwood Equity Partners LP appears more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares and 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares. 1% are Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crestwood Equity Partners LP 1.65% 2.71% 2.91% 14.26% 5.75% 34.32% Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96%

For the past year Crestwood Equity Partners LP was more bullish than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.