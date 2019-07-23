Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to pay $0.60 on Aug 14, 2019; Office Depot (ODP) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:CEQP) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s current price of $36.89 translates into 1.63% yield. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 207,784 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 21.01% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated

Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 120 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 84 sold and trimmed stakes in Office Depot Inc. The funds in our database now have: 481.25 million shares, up from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Office Depot Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 71 Increased: 84 New Position: 36.

The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 3.65M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 58.27% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. for 3.20 million shares. Towle & Co owns 12.32 million shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 2.92% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 2.71% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 262,211 shares.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31M for 9.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering and Processing ; Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). It currently has negative earnings. The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.