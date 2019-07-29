Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to pay $0.60 on Aug 14, 2019; Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered By $1.63 Million Its Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holding

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:CEQP) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s current price of $35.54 translates into 1.69% yield. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 374,039 shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 21.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 20,630 shares as Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM)’s stock declined 3.08%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 451,920 shares with $35.71M value, down from 472,550 last quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce now has $35.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 170,248 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering and Processing ; Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). It currently has negative earnings. The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

More notable recent Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Presents At UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-On-One Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Buy CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for the 5.4% Dividend? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: 2 Low-Stress Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 24, 2019.