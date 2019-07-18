Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 107.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 1.20 million shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock rose 0.78%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 2.31M shares with $30.35M value, up from 1.12 million last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 5.70 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 108.70% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $1.45 million giving it 458.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see -128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 133,576 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 21.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc reported 0.07% stake. 35.20 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 320,369 shares. 682,599 are held by Sei. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability stated it has 11.83M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 699,634 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,580 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 250 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 42,820 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.20M shares. Fmr Lc holds 7.98M shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 89,472 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 40,040 shares to 5,200 valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 65,073 shares and now owns 23,927 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.