Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Prudential Plc Cut By $1.99 Million Its Benchmark Electronic (BHE) Position

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 108.70% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $1.45M giving it 447.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see -128.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 239,280 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 21.01% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP)

Prudential Plc decreased Benchmark Electronic (BHE) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 76,400 shares as Benchmark Electronic (BHE)’s stock declined 10.06%. The Prudential Plc holds 367,100 shares with $9.64M value, down from 443,500 last quarter. Benchmark Electronic now has $968.81M valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 905,101 shares traded or 190.62% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 80,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com owns 16,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 290,701 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 5,309 shares. Sei Com has 123,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 12,940 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,057 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc owns 177,305 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,879 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 13,708 shares.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.34 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Plc increased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 10,822 shares to 109,122 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 90,930 shares and now owns 3.01M shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.