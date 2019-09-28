Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped Its Moodys (MCO) Holding; Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Holding Held by Btr Capital Management Inc

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 220,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 163,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 16,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54 million shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS A “WEAK” LABOUR MARKET AND SKILLS MISMATCHES LIMIT MOROCCO’S COMPETITIVENESS, CONSTRAIN POTENTIAL GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS ON MAURITIAN BANKS IN EMAILED REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Tesla hits another bump in the road with Moody’s downgrade; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Axa’s Outlook To Negative (A2 senior debt); 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Allianz Sigorta’s Ifsr By One Notch To Baa3, Stable Outlook. Aaa.Tr National Scale Ifsr Affirmed; 16/03/2018 – SOCIETE TUNISIENNE DE BANQUE CUT TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – CPI CARD GROUP OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Parallel 2018-1 Ltd; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BANKING SECTOR HAS COMPARATIVELY ROBUST METRICS & FRANCE’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO POLITICAL OR EXTERNAL SHOCKS IS VERY LOW

