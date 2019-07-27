Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake by $2.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 50,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,836 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, down from 400,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 166,734 shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 26,300 shares to 158,050 shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl by 234,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP).

