Crestwood Capital Management LP Stake In Ansys (ANSS) Was Has Upped; As Cadence Design System (CDNS) Share Value Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $371,980

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 5,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 98,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 104,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 60,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35 million, up from 57,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 379,029 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 2,270 shares to 105,730 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,777 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 51.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 14,130 shares to 91,089 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).