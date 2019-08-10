Crestwood Capital Management LP Stake in Ansys (ANSS) Has Upped by $1.65 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Northstar Group Has Upped Position by $602,532

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 470,637 shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Consulate holds 30,582 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited invested in 0% or 2,249 shares. Parsec Fincl owns 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,991 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc reported 0.12% stake. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 54,407 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc has 5.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris Communications Ca has invested 6.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP has 25,961 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And Co has invested 1.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,041 shares. First Trust Company reported 139,345 shares. 12,676 were accumulated by Noesis Cap Mangement Corp. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.14% or 11,900 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 100,931 shares. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.50M shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS to Participate at KeyBanc Capital Technology Forum – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares to 108,743 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,840 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 75 shares. Css Ltd Com Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cornerstone owns 26 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 67,606 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 1,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 15,940 shares. Fund Sa holds 7,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 2,357 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 201,611 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.04% or 82,624 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 337 shares.