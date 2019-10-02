Crestwood Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.65 Million as Stock Declined; Denali Advisors Holding in Steel Dynamics (STLD) Increased by $1.37 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 28,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, up from 18,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $267.44. About 5.44 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) by 132.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 949,161 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Roku Got Rocked but Should Bounce Back – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix stock falls again as the previous most-bullish analyst slashes price target – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,823 shares to 41,777 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,615 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 784 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore And Company has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,178 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 6,651 shares stake. 622,662 are held by Oz L P. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 261,938 shares. J Goldman And Co Lp has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 573,222 shares. Jnba Fincl has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Mercantile Trust reported 4,050 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Group Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 21,082 are owned by Merian Global (Uk) Limited. 1,238 are owned by Main Street Research Lc. The Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.36% or 80,000 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 21,435 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 105,665 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 563,977 shares. Ent Fincl Corp holds 174 shares. The Illinois-based Whitnell & Company has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, British Columbia Inv has 0.02% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Paragon Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 8,283 shares. Fruth Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc reported 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 8,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Steel Dynamics’s (NASDAQ:STLD) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BMO Capital Downgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Should You Add Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $583,534 activity. Another trade for 8,920 shares valued at $247,238 was made by Alvarez Miguel on Friday, September 6. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of stock.