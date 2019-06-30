Crestwood Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Ansys (ANSS); Night Owl Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Ringcentral (RNG) by $3.15 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $204.82. About 344,775 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.92. About 1.22 million shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RingCentral to acquire Dimelo – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stock Ideas if You Like the Zoom Video IPO – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral +5.4% after beat-and-raise in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral +4.9% after strong Q4 revenues, upbeat guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings accumulated 332,725 shares. The New York-based Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bamco Ny accumulated 95,315 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 118,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 11 shares. 108,473 are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. 460,492 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Lyon Street Cap Llc, California-based fund reported 7,950 shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,111 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 15,462 shares. Numerixs Investment invested in 0.07% or 4,800 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cortina Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,219 shares.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Shah Praful also sold $284,975 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Thursday, January 3. Dhruv Mitesh sold $238,632 worth of stock or 2,766 shares. Sipes David sold $509,796 worth of stock. $206,884 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Michelle McKenna.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. THURK MICHAEL sold 3,500 shares worth $601,060.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 3,631 shares to 46,589 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,836 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).