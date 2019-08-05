Crestwood Capital Management LP Position in Kirby (KEX) Has Lowered by $2.84 Million; Clark Estates Decreased Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $4.71 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 370,233 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 345,561 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, down from 434,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 21.03 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

